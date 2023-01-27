Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute.

Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fentanyl, as explained in the release, is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. According to the DOJ, the fentanyl seized in this incident was contained in brightly colored pills, otherwise referred to as “rainbow fentanyl.”

“The investigation is likely the first seizure of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ in Utah and represents a significant safety risk to the public,” the release stated.

Wood, who was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, will soon face a detention hearing. The case is currently being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

