Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

Jan 27, 2023, 4:50 PM
"Rainbow fentanyl" allegedly seized during an arrest of 51-year-old Jesse Wood, of Taylorsville, Ut...
"Rainbow fentanyl" allegedly seized during an arrest of 51-year-old Jesse Wood, of Taylorsville, Utah. (U.S. Department of Justice)
(U.S. Department of Justice)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute.

Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fentanyl, as explained in the release, is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. According to the DOJ, the fentanyl seized in this incident was contained in brightly colored pills, otherwise referred to as “rainbow fentanyl.”

“The investigation is likely the first seizure of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ in Utah and represents a significant safety risk to the public,” the release stated.

Wood, who was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, will soon face a detention hearing. The case is currently being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

More information about the dangers of fentanyl can be found here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on January 27, 20...
Adrian Sainz, Associated Press

Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death

Video showing five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man, has been made public.
23 hours ago
Video of the attack on Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home was released after a California court ...
Jeremy Herb, Jack Hannah and Jack Forrest

Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi

The San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, including police body-cam footage depicting the moment of the attack and the alleged assailant's police interview where he admitted he wanted to hold the then-House speaker hostage.
23 hours ago
police cars lined up by school...
Mike Anderson

Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots fired in parking lot

Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots were fired in the parking lot, despite alerts asking them to stay away from the area.
2 days ago
police cars lined up by school...
Brooke Williams

UPDATE: Three in custody after shots fired at Taylorsville High School, police said

Three are in police custody after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School Thursday afternoon.
2 days ago
(Taylorsville Police Department)...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera

Questions surround convicted rapist’s release as police investigate aggravated sexual assault

Despite admitted anger issues and a recent history of assault, Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole released a convicted rapist back into the community last month. Now, he is charged with aggravated rape in an attack on a Taylorsville woman he communicated with while in prison.
2 days ago
A police officer walks by a crime scene trailer that is sitting outside the home of Michael Haight ...
Pat Reavy

Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried

A warrant unsealed in Enoch says one of Michael Haight's daughters texted a friend the night before her family was found dead saying her father was acting strange and she was worried.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute