Northern Utah construction projects could slow weekend plans

Jan 27, 2023, 5:15 PM | Updated: 9:24 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for the second straight weekend.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday.

It’s part of the West Davis Highway Plan that includes a new 16-mile long four-lane highway that’s under construction in western Davis County.

UDOT said next weekend it will close northbound Legacy Parkway.

Also, this weekend, look for one-way flagging operations at Glovers Lane near Snowberry Lane so crews can work on storm drain tie-ins.

You can get a look at the entire West Davis Highway Plan and stay up to date on construction and future closures here.

