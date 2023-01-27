Close
Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night

Jan 27, 2023, 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm
Sunrise on the mountains in Tooele, Utah on Jan 25, 2023. (Stephanie Walters)
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson told ksl.com that Utah is “locked in (a) northerly flow” again, which is allowing for scattered snow showers to return to the state. Some of the stronger snow is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

“If you’re skiing (Saturday), it’s fresh powder for the northern mountains,” he said.

The weather service advisory states that 8 to 14 inches of snow are forecast for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80. It’s possible that as much as 2 feet of snow could fall in the mountains by Logan Canyon, as well.

It adds that 6 to 12 inches of snow are forecast for the Wasatch Mountains, with levels likely to end up above 1 foot in parts north of Provo Canyon, including the upper Cottonwood canyons. Mountain locations south of Provo Canyon may up receiving anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow. Both mountain advisories expire at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The snow may make driving difficult at times.

“Winter driving conditions can be expected. Traction laws may be enacted,” the alert states. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

Johnson said that the off-and-on showers are expected to linger throughout the weekend, though possibly not as intense on Sunday. He adds rain showers are currently in St. George’s Sunday evening and Monday morning forecast, too.

The system will also usher in even colder temperatures than it has already been this week. While high temperatures in Salt Lake City are currently forecast to remain in the mid-30s through Sunday, they fall into the mid-20s Monday, with overnight lows in the low teens.

