Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CONSUMER

CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, close some locations earlier, citing staffing shortage

Jan 27, 2023, 6:12 PM
An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacie...
An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacies, as they close earlier in thousands of locations. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images via CNN)
(Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacies, as they close earlier in thousands of locations.

Beginning in March, both retailers will either cut or shift the hours that their pharmacies operate in response to staffing shortages and waning consumer demand as the height of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Walmart, which has pharmacies in most of its 4,600 U.S. locations, will close them two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. CVS will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 U.S. pharmacies.

For CVS, adjusting its hours is an attempt to ensure its “pharmacy teams are available to serve patients when they’re most needed,” the company said in a statement to CNN. The changes are part of its “regular course of business,” it added, so its hours meet customer demand.

In a statement to CNN, Walmart said the new hours are the result of “direct feedback” from its pharmacy employees and customers.

“Walmart has a strong and incredible pharmacy team, and we are making this change to not only enhance their work-life balance but also to maintain the best level of service for our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “By positioning our teams in the hours where our customers say they want to visit our pharmacy, we are better able to deliver excellent customer service.”

Walgreens announced last year that it was reducing hours at some of its pharmacies because of staffing shortages.

On Friday, the company told CNN that it has “at times had to adjust store or pharmacy hours at some of our locations as we work to balance staffing and resources in the market to best meet our patient and customer demand.” A Walgreens spokesperson added that it has seen “positive staffing trends for the past several months as we work to return more stores to normal operating hours.”

Pharmacists are facing a staffing crunch that’s hit many other fields of work, but it is particularly affecting locally owned pharmacies. According to a survey released last year by the National Community Pharmacists Association, more than three-quarters of community pharmacists are having a “tough time filling open positions,” which is resulting in longer wait times for customers.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

Susan Lee Wilson, attempting to use her phone after another outage. (KSL-TV)...
Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Salt Lake woman battles phone company to fix 12-year-old landline problem

You pay for phone service, so you would expect to receive phone service. But when a Sandy woman’s landline kept going dead for more than a decade, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt.
5 days ago
An image from Customs and Border Protection shows eggs that a traveler attempted to bring into the ...
Zoe Sottile

As egg prices rise, so do attempts to smuggle them from Mexico, say US Customs officials

Officers at the San Diego Customs and Border Protection Office have seen an increase in the number of attempts to move eggs across the US-Mexico border.
6 days ago
Organic labeled vegetables are offered for sale at a grocery store on January 19, 2023 in Chicago,...
Associated Press

New USDA rule boosts ‘organic’ food oversight, targets fraud

The Agriculture Department issued new requirements for foods labeled organic, a move aimed at cracking down on fraud and boosting oversight.
9 days ago
A carton of eggs. (File)...
Tamara Vaifanua

The food staples you should buy when they go on sale

Grocery prices keep going up, so today, we're sharing the food items you should buy when they go on sale.
9 days ago
Exterior view of a Party City store on January 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Party City Holdco Inc. f...
Associated Press

Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection

Party City is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.
10 days ago
The Errand app being used for delivery. (KSL-TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Utah startup Errand sees high demand during winter

Errand, a new Utah startup created by Brigham Young University graduates, is seeing an uptick in business because of the winter weather.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, close some locations earlier, citing staffing shortage