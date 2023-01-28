Close
Brett Garner elected to fill vacant seat in Utah House of Representatives

Jan 27, 2023, 10:01 PM
FILE: Snow piles up at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — Brett Garner has been elected to fill Sen. Karen Kwan’s former seat in the Utah House of Representatives.

The seat opened up after Kwan won a special election to replace Sen. Karen Mayne, who resigned due to health reasons.

According to a press release from the Utah Democratic Party, delegates in House District 31 met virtually Friday night to hear from the three candidates — Brett Garner, Verona Mauga and Matt Swensen.

After each candidate spoke, the delegates voted virtually in a ranked-choice election.

Garner won in the first round, according to the release, with 58.82% of the votes.

Congratulations to Representative-designate Brett Garner,” said Utah Democratic Party Chair Diane Lewis. “We are excited to see his work in the House as the legislative session continues, and I am confident that he will represent the people of House District 31 well at the Capitol.”

