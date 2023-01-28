Close
LOCAL NEWS

Mentor at Millcreek youth treatment facility charged with sexual abuse

Jan 28, 2023, 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm
A mentor at a youth residential treatment center in Millcreek was charged Thursday with sexually ab...
A mentor at a youth residential treatment center in Millcreek was charged Thursday with sexually abusing a resident. (Google Earth Pro)
(Google Earth Pro)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

MILLCREEK, Utah — A mentor at a youth residential treatment center in Millcreek was charged Thursday with sexually abusing a resident.

Tristyn Soli Toki-Mauigoa, 25, of West Valley City, is charged in 3rd District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Toki-Mauigoa was employed as a “youth mentor” at Oasis Ascent, 1624 E. 4500 South, according to Unified police.

A teen boy told investigators that Toki-Mauigoa “had always been inappropriate with them, calling them pet names and saying sexual things” and would also follow the teen into his room and then “pointed out that no one else was around and they could ‘do stuff,'” according to charging documents.

On one day, the boy said that Toki-Mauigoa began kissing and inappropriately touching him and then watched him undress, the charges state.

When police confronted Toki-Mauigoa about the allegations, “he replied, ‘OK,'” according to the charges.

Police also reviewed surveillance video from the facility “and observed (the boy) and Toki-Mauigoa enter and exit (the boy’s) room several times before remaining in the room for approximately 16 minutes,” according to the charges.

Prosecutors say Toki-Mauigoa “preyed upon (the boy’s) vulnerable emotional state.” They also note in the court documents that during the police investigation, evidence was uncovered that Toki-Mauigoa “had previously video recorded minors at another treatment center for youth while the minors were in minimal clothing.”

