Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

West Jordan man arrested in child porn, voyeurism investigation

Jan 28, 2023, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:17 pm
FILE PHOTO...
FILE PHOTO
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man who described himself to police as being highly skilled with computers has been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn and placing hidden cameras in his home.

Michael Sean Smith, 41, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.

The investigation into Smith began in November when investigators discovered suspected child pornography being shared on a peer-to-peer platform. The IP address was traced to West Jordan and Smith’s residence, according to charging documents.

Agents from the Utah Attorney General’s Office went to Smith’s home on Wednesday with a search warrant and seized “cellphones, hard drives, USB drives, laptop computers, external hard drives, hidden cameras, computers, tablets,” the charges state.

In addition, “multiple hidden cameras were found, including in (Smith’s) bedroom,” according to the charges.

Investigators found several videos that were recorded in the bedroom of Smith having sex with a woman who did not know she was being recorded, the charges state.

When questioned by police, Smith “admitted that he is highly skilled in the IT world, as it is part of his job,” according to the charges, and that he browses the dark web.

Smith was asked to provide a password for a drive that was seized by investigators, but he refused, the charges state.

“He stated that it might implicate him in another crime of a voyeuristic sexual nature. When offered the option to confess to a lower-level crime to prove that he was not involved with (child pornography), he still refused to allow access to that drive. He also stated that his life was over either way,” according to the charges.

Prosecutors have requested Smith remain in custody without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Former longtime Murray Mayor Dan Snarr is photographed on Dec. 13, 2013. Snarr, 73, was charged Thu...
Pat Reavy

Former Murray mayor accused of spitting in driver’s face in road rage case

The former longtime mayor of Murray has been charged with spitting in the face of another driver during a road rage incident.
16 hours ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

A Sandy man was charged Friday with shooting two televisions and threatening to kill his parents and go on a killing spree.
16 hours ago
A former administrator of a popular Facebook group used for inviting singles to parties was ordered...
KSL.com

West Jordan man ordered to stand trial in sexual assaults at party for singles

A former administrator of a popular Facebook group used for inviting singles to parties and other events was ordered Friday to stand trial on multiple charges of rape and sexual abuse.
16 hours ago
Salt Lake County Jail (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

Agents report finding child porn, bag of children’s underwear in Utah man’s home

A man was arrested Thursday after agents reported finding hundreds of videos of child pornography in his home and a bag of children's underwear.
16 hours ago
A mentor at a youth residential treatment center in Millcreek was charged Thursday with sexually ab...
Pat Reavy

Mentor at Millcreek youth treatment facility charged with sexual abuse

A mentor at a youth residential treatment center in Millcreek was charged Thursday with sexually abusing a resident.
16 hours ago
$400 million set aside for tax cut...
Brooke Williams and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Gov. Cox signs controversial bills on trans surgeries, student vouchers

Gov. Cox signed two bills Saturday morning and released statements regarding each.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
West Jordan man arrested in child porn, voyeurism investigation