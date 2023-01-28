West Jordan man arrested in child porn, voyeurism investigation

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man who described himself to police as being highly skilled with computers has been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn and placing hidden cameras in his home.

Michael Sean Smith, 41, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.

The investigation into Smith began in November when investigators discovered suspected child pornography being shared on a peer-to-peer platform. The IP address was traced to West Jordan and Smith’s residence, according to charging documents.

Agents from the Utah Attorney General’s Office went to Smith’s home on Wednesday with a search warrant and seized “cellphones, hard drives, USB drives, laptop computers, external hard drives, hidden cameras, computers, tablets,” the charges state.

In addition, “multiple hidden cameras were found, including in (Smith’s) bedroom,” according to the charges.

Investigators found several videos that were recorded in the bedroom of Smith having sex with a woman who did not know she was being recorded, the charges state.

When questioned by police, Smith “admitted that he is highly skilled in the IT world, as it is part of his job,” according to the charges, and that he browses the dark web.

Smith was asked to provide a password for a drive that was seized by investigators, but he refused, the charges state.

“He stated that it might implicate him in another crime of a voyeuristic sexual nature. When offered the option to confess to a lower-level crime to prove that he was not involved with (child pornography), he still refused to allow access to that drive. He also stated that his life was over either way,” according to the charges.

Prosecutors have requested Smith remain in custody without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

