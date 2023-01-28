DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.

According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.

On Thursday, they worked with different local agencies to push the elk back to the mountain, away from the busy traffic, but keep returning to the area.

“However, due to the snowy conditions, the elk continue to migrate back down into this area and cross these busy roads to escape deep snow and to find food in the valleys,” reads the Facebook post. “A large number of elk are currently located west of Foothill Drive, and biologists will monitor their location until further action can be taken.”

DWR included some tips for residents and commuters in the area:

Please use caution and decrease your speed if driving in this area. Elk and other big game animals on roadways present a serious safety hazard for motorists. These wildlife can be especially active during low-light conditions and are difficult to see on the roadway.

Drive alert and keep an eye out for elk or other wildlife on or near the roads. Big game animals cross many roadways throughout Utah during migration and in search of less snow and food sources.

Do not approach the elk if you see them. It is unsafe and can cause the animals to move into roads and other problematic areas.

Don’t feed the elk or other big game animals, due to safety concerns, disease concerns and the potential harm to the animals from introducing foods not in their diets, particularly during winter months. We have implemented emergency feeding for deer in parts of Summit and Rich counties and will continue to monitor the body fat conditions of big game and winter conditions in other parts of the state, as well.

