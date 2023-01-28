Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
OUTDOORS & ADVENTURE

DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City

Jan 28, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:27 pm
The large herd of about 60 elk near the mouth of Parley's Canyon on Thursday. (Utah Department of W...
The large herd of about 60 elk near the mouth of Parley's Canyon on Thursday. (Utah Department of Wildlife Resources)
(Utah Department of Wildlife Resources)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.

According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.

On Thursday, they worked with different local agencies to push the elk back to the mountain, away from the busy traffic, but keep returning to the area.

Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City

“However, due to the snowy conditions, the elk continue to migrate back down into this area and cross these busy roads to escape deep snow and to find food in the valleys,” reads the Facebook post. “A large number of elk are currently located west of Foothill Drive, and biologists will monitor their location until further action can be taken.”

DWR included some tips for residents and commuters in the area:

  • Please use caution and decrease your speed if driving in this area. Elk and other big game animals on roadways present a serious safety hazard for motorists. These wildlife can be especially active during low-light conditions and are difficult to see on the roadway.
  • Drive alert and keep an eye out for elk or other wildlife on or near the roads. Big game animals cross many roadways throughout Utah during migration and in search of less snow and food sources.
  • Do not approach the elk if you see them. It is unsafe and can cause the animals to move into roads and other problematic areas.
  • Don’t feed the elk or other big game animals, due to safety concerns, disease concerns and the potential harm to the animals from introducing foods not in their diets, particularly during winter months. We have implemented emergency feeding for deer in parts of Summit and Rich counties and will continue to monitor the body fat conditions of big game and winter conditions in other parts of the state, as well.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Outdoors & Adventure

Scott Hoover skijoring champion...
Jed Boal

Unique cowboy and skiing sport on display in Heber City

If you’re looking for a wild, action-packed event for your family this weekend that combines Utah’s cowboy culture and its ski culture, head up to Heber City. 
3 days ago
Deer feeding...
Mike Anderson

Emergency feeding will help deer survive this year’s Utah winter

A heavy snow year is making it tough for some wildlife to find food in Utah. It’s especially important following what was a very dry summer last year.
4 days ago
The separated cow moose on the Pine View trail. (Courtesy: Mason Taylor)...
Michael Houck

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. 
7 days ago
Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who s...
Kirsten Mitchell

‘This turkey has literally taken over our life’: Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Minnesota

Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on.
7 days ago
Avalanche conditions improve near Logan...
Cary Schwanitz and Alex Cabrero

Stable snowpack, low avalanche danger create great backcountry skiing conditions

Avalanche conditions across the state are in the low category below 8,000 feet in elevation. There are no high or extreme warnings anywhere in the state.
9 days ago
Truck in marsh with sunset...
Brooke Williams

DWR seeking information on illegally killed game in Beaver County

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are searching for information regarding two illegally killed game in Beaver County last year, offering a potential reward.
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City