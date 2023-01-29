CNN
Stolen vehicle, multiple drugs located by Michigan K9 officer
SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Saginaw Police said two suspects are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was located during a traffic stop by a K9 officer.
Investigators said Officer Holp and K9 Cigan were dispatched for reports of a stolen car. While on the way to the scene, they found the car and initiated a traffic stop.
K9 Cigan indicated the presence of a narcotic odor, Saginaw Police said. Multiple bags of heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and methamphetamine were found inside the car, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Investigators said that both occupants were arrested and are lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
