Salt Lake man dead after accidental drowning in Millard County, police say

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Authorities say a Salt Lake man has died after an accidental drowning incident late Saturday evening.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a man who was unresponsive at the Meadow Hot Pots near Fillmore, Utah.

“It was reported that the individual had been underwater for a number of minutes and life-saving efforts were underway,” reads the sheriff’s office statement.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital, but he was not revived and was pronounced dead.

Police identified him as 29-year-old Christopher Lunt of South Salt Lake, Utah.

Police believe this was an accidental drowning, but it is still being investigated.

