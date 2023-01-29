LOCAL NEWS
Salt Lake man dead after accidental drowning in Millard County, police say
Jan 29, 2023, 4:39 PM
(File)
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Authorities say a Salt Lake man has died after an accidental drowning incident late Saturday evening.
According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a man who was unresponsive at the Meadow Hot Pots near Fillmore, Utah.
“It was reported that the individual had been underwater for a number of minutes and life-saving efforts were underway,” reads the sheriff’s office statement.
First responders transported the man to a local hospital, but he was not revived and was pronounced dead.
Police identified him as 29-year-old Christopher Lunt of South Salt Lake, Utah.
Police believe this was an accidental drowning, but it is still being investigated.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- School bus hits and kills 15-year-old girl (pageviews: 9542)
- UPDATE: Three in custody after shots fired at Taylorsville High School, police said - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 9110)
- Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests (pageviews: 7586)
- Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night (pageviews: 6434)
- Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High (pageviews: 3898)
- UPDATE: Three in custody after shots fired at Taylorsville High School, police said - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3647)