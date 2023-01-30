UHP reports over 150 crashes for Sunday

Utah Highway Patrol and Utah’s Department of Transportation had a busy day on Sunday as they responded to 162 crashes as of 8:10 p.m.

UHP’s Sgt. Peterson told KSL that these numbers are from their preliminary report and are subject to change.

Police have been responding to different crashes throughout the day from Farmington to Orem while closing roads due to the wind chill hitting rural areas of the state.

According to Peterson, one crash happened on US Route 6 in Soldier Summit as a semi-trailer carrying milk rolled over, causing the traffic to slow to a near halt.

UHP has also closed down Interstate 84 near Tremonton, Utah, until midnight at the earliest due to the weather.

Peterson said that the 162 crashes are just the ones from UHP and do not include numbers from local police agencies.

