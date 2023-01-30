Central Utah family urges drivers to slow down after truck hit their brother

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A central Utah family is sharing more about how their brother died in a crash, and they’re asking other drivers to slow down and pay attention at night and during winter weather.

Dwight Davis, 43, of Salina, was killed Friday night. The situation began with a missed turn as his son tried to make it, causing the truck to get stuck and their trailer hauling a boat to jackknife into the road.

The boat was on State Route 89 near Ephraim, and they were working with a friend to get unstuck when another truck ran into Davis.

“The boat was blocking the entire lane,” explained Veronica Banks, one of Dwight Davis’s sisters, “Dwight was on the north side of the boat, and this truck came from nowhere as he was bent over and hit the boat.” The boat fatally pinned him, the family said.

Davis was a mechanic who leaves behind three kids and two grandchildren.

“He would give you the shirt off his back if he could. If you needed it, he would give it to you,” Banks said.

“Ninety percent of the time, he didn’t have a shirt on to give you, though,” joked Katie Crane, another sister.

The sisters want to remind Utahns to be careful out there.

“Pay attention,” Crane urged. “Slow down, especially when the roads are icy.”

The family is now planning two funerals. Davis’ father died of a heart attack just a few days earlier. They’ve set up an online fundraiser through GoFundMe* to help pay for final expenses.

“Hug your loved ones tight,” Crane said. “You never know when the last time is.”

