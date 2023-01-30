Police shooting near Cedar City leaves 1 injured

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One person was injured Sunday night after a police shooting incident northwest of Cedar City.

The incident occurred near the area of 4680 North and 4500 West in Cedar City when Iron County sheriff’s deputies and Enoch, Utah police officers responded to a report of a “suspicious person in possession of a firearm,” according to a statement from the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.

After arriving at the scene, officers made contact with the person and, according to the statement, the person was not compliant with the officers’ commands to exit the vehicle.

At some point, “two officers discharged their weapons, and the gunfire struck the subject,” the statement says.

The person was treated at the scene before being flown to St. George Regional Hospital.

The task force is investigating the incident. No information has been provided about the person who was shot by police.