LOCAL NEWS

Driver allegedly brandishes gun in road rage incident

Jan 30, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:57 am
FILE (KSL TV)
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A driver was taken into custody after reckless driving and allegedly brandishing a gun at another driver on U.S. Highway 6 Monday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:40 a.m. troopers responded to a reckless driving incident on U.S. 6.

It was reported that a white sedan was driving on the shoulder and cutting off other cars.

A release from UHP states, “The facts of this incident are still under investigation, but it is believed that the occupants of the sedan brandished a weapon at a semi.”

Troopers said in response, the semi-driver reported using his own handgun during the incident. There were no injuries in this incident and UHP did not elaborate on how the semi-driver used his handgun.

Law enforcement searched the area on U.S. 6 but did not find either vehicle involved in the incident.

However, a short time later, the white sedan was located on northbound Interstate 15 in northern Utah County. Utah County deputies and local police agencies stopped the car on I-15 near milepost 289.

Three occupants of the car were taken into custody and investigators are “currently interviewing all parties involved.”

The driver of the reckless car will be booked into Utah County Jail.

