NATIONAL NEWS

School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security

Jan 30, 2023, 10:58 AM
Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School following a shooting on Janua...
Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School following a shooting on January 7, 2023 in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Friday. The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered “life-threatening” injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police reports. (Photo by Jay Paul/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jay Paul/Getty Images)
Associated Press

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher reopened Monday with stepped-up security and a new administrator, as nervous parents and students expressed optimism about a return to the classroom.

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News opened its doors more than three weeks after the Jan. 6 shooting. Police have said the boy brought a 9 mm handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class. Zwerner, 25, was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.

Several police cars were parked at the school as teachers arrived.

The sign in front of the building read “Richneck Strong” and was framed by two red hearts. Other signs along the sidewalks read, “We are praying for you,” “You are loved” and “We believe in you.”

Students were greeted by a line of police officers, Mayor Phillip Jones, and other adults who gave them high-fives as they walked into the school.

Jennifer Roe and her fourth-grade son, Jethro, were among the first to arrive. She said they saw a therapist after the shooting.

“He’s excited to get back to school. He’s missed it. He was ready to go back the Monday after (the shooting). He’s very resilient,” Roe said.

“There are concerns, of course,” she said. “We talked through it. His therapist gave me a thumbs-up and said he’s good.”

Jethro said he still had some concern “it might happen again,” but that the increased security make him feel better.

“I’m still a little nervous, but I’ve calmed down a lot,” he said. “I’m also happy (to return to school).”

Melissa McBride, who brought her fourth-grade twins to school, said one of them wasn’t sleeping that well after the shooting. She said they felt better after attending an open house at the school last week.

“They saw the metal detectors and that was a comfort,” she said. “It was a calm atmosphere. It was huge to see their friends and everybody being happy.”

McBride said she was comforted when she saw the twins “going into school with no hesitation,” but that she was still “a little nervous.”

Many parents walked their children into the school, but Jordan Vestre said his third-grade son, Jaxon, asked if he could walk in alone. Vestre said he gave Jaxon a hug and “stood back a little teary-eyed and watched him high-five all the police officers and the mayor.”

Vestre said he and his son have come a long way since the day of the shooting, when Vestre got an alert on his phone while he was at the grocery store. When Jaxon reunited with his family that day, “We were a mess,” Vestre said.

Vestre said his son “fully understands what happened.” But he added: “How do you talk to an 8-year-old about a school shooting? It’s ridiculous.”

Eve Parham said her fourth-grade granddaughter was very excited to get back to school, particularly to her archery class. Parham praised the various safety measures that have been put in place, including the planned distribution of clear backpacks to students.

There were two other shootings in Newport News schools in the 16 months before the shooting. In September 2021, two 17-year-old students were wounded when a 15-year-old boy fired shots in a crowded high school hallway. Two months later, an 18-year-old student fatally shot a 17-year-old in the parking lot of a different high school.

“Unfortunately, the teacher had to be our sacrificial lamb to bring this to light,” Parham said, referring to Zwerner. “I applaud her. And I’m grateful that she’s okay and that it caused this reaction. I think it’ll help all the schools in the city of Newport News.”

The school board chair, Lisa Surles-Law, said roses were handed out to the students and therapy dogs were made available to all first-grade students.

Zwerner’s classroom, where the shooting took place, remained closed. Surles-Law said Zwerner’s students will be taught in another classroom that has been painted and made to look welcoming.

“I walked the building a little while ago, and (the teachers) are very excited to welcome their students back,” she said.

The shooting sent shockwaves through Newport News, a city of about 185,000 that is known for its shipbuilding industry. It has also raised questions about school security and how a child so young could gain access to a gun and shoot his teacher.

At Richneck, two metal detection systems have been installed and two security officers have been assigned to the school, said Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the school district. Before the shooting, one security officer was assigned to Richneck and another elementary school. The officer was not at Richneck at the time of the shooting.

The security officers will also have a metal detector wand. New doors have been installed in classroom areas that didn’t have any, while other doors have been repaired or replaced, Price said.

The principal and assistant principal both left their jobs after the shooting, and a new administrator has been appointed to lead the school.

Superintendent George Parker, who was sharply criticized by parents and teachers after the shooting, was fired by the school board last week. Parker has said that at least one school administrator received a tip that the boy may have brought a weapon to school. He said the boy’s backpack was searched, but no weapon was found.

Zwerner’s lawyer, Diane Toscano, said that on the day of the shooting, concerned staff at Richneck warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun and was threatening other students, but the administration didn’t call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school.

Police said the handgun was legally purchased by the boy’s mother. In a statement released through their attorney, the boy’s family said the gun was “secured.” Attorney James Ellenson told The Associated Press that his understanding is that the gun was in the mother’s closet on a shelf well over 6 feet (1.8 meters) high and had a trigger lock that required a key.

___

Lavoie reported from Richmond.

