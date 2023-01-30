Close
CRIME

Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site

Jan 30, 2023
The cutout portion of the wall. (Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining)
JAUB COUNTY, Utah — State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall.

On Monday, Utah’s Division of Oild, Gas and Mining posted that a plant building at the East Tintic mining district’s historic mining site had its entire wall removed by vandals.

The division said that besides damaging a historic building on private property, removing parts of a building is extremely dangerous.

“Old mines can be dangerous, and cutting big holes in buildings doesn’t make them any safer!” the division posted.

State and federal officials worked with professionals and community volunteers to repair the damage as they continued to monitor other historic sites.

The division did not mention any suspects or efforts on catching those responsible.

 

