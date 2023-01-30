Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday.

Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday.

Alfred said a few days ago, one of their officers noticed the Farmer’s vehicle in Santa Clara, Utah, and attempted to pull them over, but he evaded them.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s office got a tip that the suspect was given a ride to a gas station in Shivwits reservation in Utah.

Alfred said police went to the gas station and found Farmer outside. He was not cooperative with them and had to be taken into custody by force.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office did not have any information about the charges Farmer was arrested for.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office of Nevada, Farmer was considered armed and dangerous.

