Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Jan 30, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm
The booking photo for Jami Farmer. (Lincoln County Sheriff’ Office)...
The booking photo for Jami Farmer. (Lincoln County Sheriff’ Office)
(Lincoln County Sheriff’ Office)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday.

Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday.

Alfred said a few days ago, one of their officers noticed the Farmer’s vehicle in Santa Clara, Utah, and attempted to pull them over, but he evaded them.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s office got a tip that the suspect was given a ride to a gas station in Shivwits reservation in Utah.

Alfred said police went to the gas station and found Farmer outside. He was not cooperative with them and had to be taken into custody by force.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office did not have any information about the charges Farmer was arrested for.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office of Nevada, Farmer was considered armed and dangerous.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

FILE PHOTO (Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...
Pat Reavy

Utah corrections officer charged with sharing inappropriate photo of inmate

A corrections officer with the Grand County Sheriff's Office was charged Monday after allegedly taking an inappropriate photo of an inmate and sharing it with a co-worker.
18 hours ago
The cutout portion of the wall. (Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining)...
Michael Houck

Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site

State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. 
18 hours ago
A masked suspect is seen lighting a Molotov cocktail in front of Temple Ner Tamid in a still image ...
Celina Tebor, Isa Kaufman-Geballe and Zoe Sottile

Man throws Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue in arson attempt, police say

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt on Sunday morning, police and the synagogue said.
2 days ago
Authorities in Grants Pass, Oregon, are warning that suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, may be tr...
Andy Rose and Nouran Salahieh

Oregon man suspected of kidnapping, beating a woman may be using dating apps to evade police

Oregon police are warning that a man suspected of kidnapping a woman and beating her unconscious may now be using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims.
2 days ago
Saginaw Police K9 Cigan sits behind a table with evidence found inside a stolen car. (WNEM)...
Anna Kathman

Stolen vehicle, multiple drugs located by Michigan K9 officer

Saginaw Police said two suspects are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was located during a traffic stop by a K9 officer.
2 days ago
FILE...
Michael Houck

Utah juvenile services staff member arrested for sexually abusing housed juvenile

A man who worked in a Utah juvenile services facility was arrested for frequently sexually abusing one of the facility's juveniles.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County