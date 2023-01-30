19-year-old dies at hospital following crash in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person has died from their injuries following a crash on U.S. Highway 40 in Uintah County.

The crash happened near milepost 137 at 7:11 a.m. Monday.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on U.S. 40 when it passed an uninvolved vehicle, slid out of control and traveled into the eastbound lanes. The vehicle was then struck on the passenger side by a 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

A 19-year-old man, who was driving the Nissan, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Sadly, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The two passengers inside the Jeep — identified as two 17-year-olds — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the roads were slick and covered with snow and ice at the time of the collision.

The victim’s identity has not been released.