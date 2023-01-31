Iron County authorities seeking information to help find missing man

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Iron County Search and Rescue is asking for the public’s help in identifying the location featured in a video that they say could lead to a missing man’s whereabouts.

The video was posted to Facebook at 6:24 p.m. Monday.

The caption reads: “Does anyone recognize this area? A man is missing and this is the last video he sent and could provide help locating him.”

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.