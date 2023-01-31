Close
Box Elder, Cache County, Logan school districts on two-hour delay Tuesday

Jan 30, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 8:09 pm
Outside of the Cache County School District building. (KSL-TV)
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Schools in the Box Elder, Cache County, and Logan school districts will start two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to a wind chill warning.

According to the National Weather Service, Cache Valley could see wind chills as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday morning. In Box Elder County, those winds could get as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The coldest temperatures will be early Tuesday morning,” read a 2:21 p.m. tweet from NWS.

Because of that warning, which lasts until 10 a.m., all schools in those three northern Utah districts will be on a two-hour delay.

Cache County School District delay

“Students should be at bus stops two hours later than the bus would normally arrive,” read a post on the Cache County School District’s website.

There will be no AM preschool or kindergarten and BTECH buses will not run, but those students will not be penalized for being absent Tuesday morning, according to the website.

“We encourage parents to also take actions as appropriate to respond to cold weather conditions, such as dressing children warmly, driving children to bus stops, etc. We live in a large valley and conditions can vary widely, so family-based decisions are important as colder temperatures are going to be with us for at least a few days,” the website stated.

Box Elder School District delay

In the Box Elder School District, there will be no preschool and no AM Bridgerland Tuesday, according to the district’s website.

Additional information about the district’s plans for a two-hour delay can be found here.

