LOCAL NEWS

Two killed in Taylorsville shooting; police searching for suspect

Jan 31, 2023, 6:12 AM | Updated: 11:12 am
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police say two men were shot and killed in a car at a Taylorsville apartment complex late Monday night, and officers are still searching for the suspect.

Sgt. Neil with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers arrived at the scene, located near 4545 S. Atherton Drive, around 11:30 p.m. after receiving calls about shots being fired and a crash that was related to the shooting.

At this point, police said they believe the shooting happened before the crash. Both victims, who were not identified, were found inside the vehicle.

Neil said the suspect then fled on foot and they don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time. TPD Sgt. Kresdon Bennett said officers found and recovered a firearm near the path the suspect took when they fled the area.

“We suspect that that firearm recovered was discarded by the suspect, but we don’t know if he’s armed with additional firearms,” Bennett said.

Investigators are working to identify if there was a connection between the suspect and the two victims.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case, or who may have seen or heard something or have pictures or videos related to the incident, to contact them at 801-840-4000.

KSL TV’s Shelby Lofton contributed to this report.

