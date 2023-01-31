1 dead, 1 injured after two auto-pedestrian crashes at same SLC intersection

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man died after being run over twice in separate crashes near 1200 West and 600 North.

Detective Michelle Peterson with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man was in a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle that was turning eastbound onto 600 North around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Peterson said the driver of the car immediately got out and tried to help the victim. There was also a witness nearby that stopped to help.

Police are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian crash at 1200 W and 600 N in Rose Park. Officers say 1 person was hit while using the crosswalk. Another crash followed.

This intersection will be closed for some time. Avoid the area. We’ll have the latest on @KSL5TV at noon. pic.twitter.com/4YUGiaG0T7 — Shelby Lofton (@newswithShelby) January 31, 2023

“Another car that was also turning eastbound onto 600 North then struck one of the bystanders that were helping and then ran over the man who had been hit initially,” Peterson said.

She said the first victim, who was not identified, later died at the scene. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Salt Lake Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team was on scene along with SLCPD crime lab technicians, collecting evidence and trying to piece together what led up to each crash.

“This is a really good reminder to all of us, whenever we get in the car, to make sure we keep those distractions away from us, that we can make sure that we’re looking and paying attention while driving so that something like this doesn’t happen to us,” Peterson said.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area and traffic will be impacted for several hours. All drivers remained on scene and were cooperating with the investigation.