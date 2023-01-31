Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading Nevada police in car chase

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — An Oregon man is in police custody for possible kidnapping and other crimes committed across multiple states Monday.

According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyle Keith Martin from Lowell, Oregon, was spotted by one of their deputies as they responded to a found stolen car in Wells, Nevada.

At approximately 11:21 a.m., the deputy approached Martin, but he fled on foot and stole a nearby Ford Ranger.

Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies chased Martin for several miles on Interstate 80 until he got stuck in a snow drift as he tried to cross the median.

“Martin fled on foot a second time and was apprehended by the deputies near a ranch house just south of the interstate,” reads the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Police believe that Martin has committed crimes in other states, but are still working on the details of the alleged crimes.

