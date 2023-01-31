Catch ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ on KSL TV

NBC — “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.

“Got Talent” creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will serve as host.

Catch “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” Mondays at 7 p.m. on KSL TV.

