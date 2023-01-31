Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
EDUCATION

Non-public-school students could more easily play sports under a new bill

Jan 31, 2023, 3:17 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm
a soccer ball is kicked into the goal net...
File Photo (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)
(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill working its way through the Utah Legislature could open the door for online, private, charter, and homeschool students to play sports outside of their home district.

The Utah High School Activities Association has voiced its support for HB209 Participation in Extracurricular Activities Amendments, according to the bill sponsor, Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan.

“What we’ve seen, every month is that there’s kids that just don’t know,” Teuscher told KSL@Night. “They assume they have the same right as everyone else. They go out and try for a team and they make the team, they go through all the registration requirements and suddenly they find out, ‘oh, you don’t actually live in this boundary.’”

Teuscher said the bill would give some students a chance to play anywhere across the state that has a spot for them under open enrollment.

“This bill helps level the playing field, so they would have the same opportunities as anyone else who is attending public school,” Teuscher said.

Teuscher said he became aware of a problem when a parent called him. The parent was upset that her ninth-grade daughter was told she could not participate in a particular sport because a statute prohibited her from competing at a school that was “outside her boundary school.”

He said he wants to get rid of a loophole that disproportionately impacts homeschooled students as well as students that attend charter or private schools in Utah.

The bill passed through the House Education Committee and is now on its way to the full House for further consideration.

Other reading:

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education

...
Shara Park

How a Utah bill would put cell phones, smart devices on hold in the classroom

Utah could soon be the first state with a law restricting cell phone and smart watches on students in K-12 classrooms. KSL spoke with teachers and students at a Utah high school with a no-phone policy already in place to see what they think.
2 days ago
Outside of the Cache County School District building. (KSL-TV)...
Madison Swenson

Box Elder, Cache County, Logan school districts on two-hour delay Tuesday

Schools in the Cache County School District will start two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to a wind chill warning in the area.
2 days ago
FILE: Box Elder School District offices. (BESD)...
Josh Ellis

Box Elder County schools move online due to snow, extreme cold

The Box Elder School District announced classes will move online Monday due to drifting snow that has closed roads throughout the county.
2 days ago
Students at Juan Diego Catholic School (KSL-TV)...
Michael Locklear

Private schools celebrate state funding, expect ‘significant uptick in enrollment’

Utah’s private schools are celebrating that they’ll receive state funding for the first time through a new school choice program.
4 days ago
$400 million set aside for tax cut...
Brooke Williams and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Gov. Cox signs controversial bills on trans surgeries, student vouchers

Gov. Cox signed two bills Saturday morning and released statements regarding each.
4 days ago
...
Shara Park

All students contacted following shooting incident in Taylorsville High parking lot

Police said they have identified and made contact with the six teens involved in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School Thursday.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Non-public-school students could more easily play sports under a new bill