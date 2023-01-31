Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City.

According to a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections, the officer was treated at a nearby hospital and released later that evening. Additional details — including the officer’s name, the inmate’s name, and an explanation of the assault or injuries — were not immediately available.

The attack is currently under investigation by the UDC’s Law Enforcement Bureau.