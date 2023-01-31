West Valley City family displaced due to fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah family has been displaced after part of their home was damaged in a fire.

The fire occurred in the area of 6200 West and 4200 South in West Valley City Tuesday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Nick Dodge with the West Valley City Fire Department told KSL that there was an active fire in the attic and a little bit of fire on the outside of the home.

Luckily, everyone was able to make it out. Dodge said damages have been estimated between $50,000 to $75,000.

The family has been displaced and is now staying with family members while some of the ceiling is pulled down, according to Dodge.