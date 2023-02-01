Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

More than 1,800 flights canceled Tuesday, hundreds more on Wednesday

Jan 31, 2023, 5:47 PM
Artic weather leads to canceled flights...
Canceled Southwest flights are displayed at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
(Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — More than 1,800 flights were canceled and many more were delayed on Tuesday as a brutal ice storm continued to hit parts of the South and central United States, bringing a second day of transport problems.

As wintry conditions affected an area from Texas to West Virginia, airplane tracking website FlightAware reported that more than 1,800 flights had been canceled within the US and 3,900 delayed by about 6 p.m. ET.

More than 900 flights on Wednesday had already been canceled by early Tuesday evening.

Texas has been particularly hard hit.

Three of the state’s airports — Dallas-Fort Worth International (DFW), Dallas Love Field (DAL) and Austin Bergstrom International (AUS) — are experiencing significant disruption, according to FlightAware, with Dallas Fort-Worth seeing the bulk of cancellations. As of 5 p.m. ET, nearly 1,000 flights to or from DFW were canceled.

Nashville International Airport in Tennessee was also seeing significant cancellations, with about 140 flights canceled by 6 p.m. ET.

Southwest, American and regional carriers Envoy Air and SkyWest have been the most affected airlines.

Texas-based Southwest and American airlines had both canceled close to 600 flights by Tuesday evening, representing 15% and 19% of their schedules, respectively.

On Monday, Southwest, which experienced an operational meltdown over the holidays, canceled about 12% of its schedule. American canceled 6% of its flights. Across all carriers, more than 1,100 flights were canceled on Monday, with more than 6,000 delays.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines issued a winter weather waiver across a dozen airports in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky. The waiver applies to affected travel between January 30 to February 1.

American Airlines issued a waiver on Sunday for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) that applies to travel from January 29 to February 2.

DFW airport tweeted Tuesday that it is well prepared for the winter weather: “Airport runways, roadways, bridges, and pedestrian walkways have been and will continue to be treated for any potential ice to ensure safety.”

There’s a winter storm warning in effect for a large portion of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, until 6 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, February 2.

The heaviest ice accumulation is forecast across large portions of Texas, which could see one- to three-quarters of an inch through Thursday morning. One-quarter inch of ice is possible across a wider swath of the region, including southern Oklahoma, Arkansas, northwestern Mississippi and parts of Tennessee.

“I encourage Arkansans who are experiencing winter weather to avoid travel if possible and heed the warnings of local officials,” Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted on Monday.

Top: Canceled flight information displayed on screens at Dallas Love Field Airport on January 30. Photo via AP.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Utah State University students (mostly) bundled up against the cold weather. (KSL-TV's Mike Anderso...
Mike Anderson

Logan residents persevere through the second day of the winter chill

Logan residents push through the frigid weather as schools and businesses start late to help fight against the cold mornings.
21 hours ago
Peter Sinks from Chopper 5...
Katija Stjepovic

Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks

Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday.
21 hours ago
Showy highway in Texas...
Aya Elamroussi and Dakin Andone, CNN

Millions across the South and central US brace for ice storm

A winter storm bringing the triple threat of ice, sleet and snow Tuesday to parts of the South and central US has prompted officials to close roads and schools as they urge people to avoid traveling in dangerous conditions.
21 hours ago
Outside of the Cache County School District building. (KSL-TV)...
Madison Swenson

Box Elder, Cache County, Logan school districts on two-hour delay Tuesday

Schools in the Cache County School District will start two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to a wind chill warning in the area.
2 days ago
An example of letting your faucet drip to prevent freezing. (KSL-TV)...
Jed Boal

Plumbers warn of frozen pipes after cold front

When it gets this cold and stays cold, some water pipes in some homes in Utah are susceptible to freezing, leading to a costly fix for Utahns.
2 days ago
snow covered bowl in Utah mountains...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah’s Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold?

LOGAN, Utah — Why so cold Utah? It was cold all over the Beehive State Monday, but Peter Sinks recorded a jaw-dropping -62. The second coldest temperature ever recorded in the lower 48 states was in Utah, in the same place, a notorious cold spot 20 miles northeast of Logan. In 1985 Peter Sinks recorded […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
More than 1,800 flights canceled Tuesday, hundreds more on Wednesday