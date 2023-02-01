1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash; NB I-15 closed at SL/Davis Co. line

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on northbound Interstate 15 Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened before 3 a.m. near 2300 North in Salt Lake City, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits.

A car entered northbound I-15 driving south and collided with another vehicle, killing the man who was driving the second vehicle. His identity has not been released.

The wrong-way driver, only identified as an adult woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

State troopers are investigating, and Roden said they suspect impairment was a factor in this crash.

Wednesday morning detours

‼️Avoid I-15 NB at 2300 N. It’s closed to all traffic as UHP investigates a deadly wrong way crash. We’re LIVE on scene with the latest from troopers and what alternate routes you should take. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/kHV9SMhrnT — Tamara Vaifanua (@TamaraVaifanua) February 1, 2023

Drivers can exit northbound I-15 at Warm Springs Road and head south to 1800 North, then east to Beck Street and north back to I-15, or they can follow Warm Springs Road north, which bends into 2300 North over to Redwood Road and head north on Redwood Road to I-215 before getting back to I-15.

The closure is expected to last through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

