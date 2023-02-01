LOCAL NEWS
1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash that closed NB I-15 near SL/Davis Co. line
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on northbound Interstate 15 Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened before 2 a.m. near 2300 North in Salt Lake City, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits.
A car entered northbound I-15 driving south and collided with another vehicle, killing the man who was driving the second vehicle. His identity was not released by state troopers.
The wrong-way driver, only identified as an adult woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Roden said investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in this crash.
This was the third wrong-way crash that troopers responded to and the first wrong-way fatality of 2023. UHP says it responded to 24 wrong-way crashes last year, with seven of those crashes resulting in a fatality.
Wednesday morning detours
Drivers can exit northbound I-15 at Warm Springs Road and head south to 1800 North, then east to Beck Street and north back to I-15, or they can follow Warm Springs Road north, which bends into 2300 North over to Redwood Road and head north on Redwood Road to I-215 before getting back to I-15.
The closure lasted through 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and roads in the area saw heavy delays during the morning commute.
