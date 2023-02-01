Tooele County teacher named latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and the latest teacher to join the growing group is Mrs. Kim Nielsen from Rose Springs Elementary School.

Mrs. Nielsen teaches sixth grade and has been teaching for 26 years. She’s also a diehard Jazz fan, and her students know it.

She will be honored at Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Vivint Arena.

Members of the public can nominate anyone in the local community, including students, parents, peer educators, principals, administrators and college deans. Nominators will be asked to answer, “How does this educator inspire students, spark curiosity and support student growth and achievement?”

Each winner will receive a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure, parent company of Canvas, and a personalized jersey.

They will also get to attend an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on March 18.

“I am grateful and excited to announce Instructure will once again be partnering with the Utah Jazz to recognize Utah teachers and all they are doing for our kids and communities,” said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. “…Our program recognizes teachers that go above and beyond every day to engage our kids’ curiosity and show them just how fun learning can be. It’s a tough time for educators and it’s more important than ever to recognize all they do and find ways to do more for them. Join me in nominating your favorite teacher and showcasing the amazing work they are doing to help our children feel safe, heard and excited to learn.”

Submit your nomination here.

