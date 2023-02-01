Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Drug deal gone bad led to double killing in Taylorsville, police say

Feb 1, 2023, 9:49 AM | Updated: 10:19 am
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A gun battle inside a car during a drug deal gone bad resulted in the deaths of two people Monday night in Taylorsville, including the gunman who started the confrontation, according to police.

Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday night for investigation of aggravated murder and obstructing justice after surrendering to police. But according to Torres’ attorney, Torres shot and killed a man only after that man shot his cousin who was driving the vehicle.

The deadly incident unfolded about 11:30 p.m. Monday when two people were found shot in a Honda at the Atherton Park Apartments, 4545 S. Atherton Drive (1075 West). Multiple bullet holes were found in the car’s windshield and the driver’s side window, said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill. After the driver, 21-year-old Eduardo Moreno-Lujan, was shot, the car remained in gear and kept rolling.

“Upon arrival of initial responding officers, a silver sedan was observed suspended and high centered on a bank of snow, against the bordering fence of the apartment complex,” according to a police booking affidavit.

A security guard for the complex found Moreno-Lujan in the driver’s seat and another man in the front passenger seat — both with gunshot wounds, the affidavit states. Taylorsville police said Wednesday they were still working to confirm the identity of the man in the passenger seat.

Autopsies were performed Tuesday on both men. The driver was shot in the head, according to police.

“The autopsy of the front passenger revealed that John Doe sustained contact wounds to his left chest and left abdomen, as well as a grazing gunshot wound from his left ear that went into a downward manner to the bottom of the right side of his neck,” the affidavit states.

Detectives investigating the incident learned from a relative that Moreno-Lujan and Torres are cousins and that both of them met up with a third man for a drug transaction “where the buyer sat in the front seat of the vehicle and displayed a firearm during the discussion of the transaction and shot (the driver) and Torres shot the front passenger,” according to the affidavit.

While police were searching for Torres and keeping surveillance on his home, his attorney called emergency dispatchers.

“A meeting was immediately arranged within minutes and detectives went to the attorney’s office as Torres’ counsel advised that he was voluntarily surrendering,” the affidavit says.

The attorneys also provided police with a statement.

“In the statement, which was also confirmed in Torres’ presence, his attorney states that Torres accompanied his cousin, (the driver), to a narcotic-related transaction as (the driver) drove and Torres was in the back seat upon arriving to the meeting location (crime scene). The purchaser, who is still considered a John Doe at this time, entered the front passenger seat,” the arrest report says.

As the three were discussing the drug transaction, the front passenger claimed he needed more money to make the deal, Torres’ attorneys told police. He then “pretended to open the door of the car, but pulled out a gun and shot (Moreno-Lujan). Torres was also possessing a handgun and shot John Doe from the back seat and gunfire was exchanged as Torres exited the vehicle and ‘fired the last shot’ as he fled the scene, with the belief that John Doe may have other friends in the area,” according to the affidavit.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
Rio Yamat, Associated Press

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case

Las Vegas police have arrested former actor Nathan Chasing Horse at his home after uncovering what they describe as two decades of sexual assault and human trafficking allegations.
1 day ago
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman in southwest Oregon knew his victim before the at...
Lucy Kafanov, Elizabeth Wolfe and Jeremy Harlan

Man accused of severely beating, kidnapping Oregon woman knew his victim, police say

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman in southwest Oregon knew his victim before the attack, police tell CNN, as the week-long search for the suspect continues.
1 day ago
(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)...
Dan Rascon

Alleged fraud committed by top leaders at Layton Christian Academy

Church leaders and teachers at Layton Christian Academy are in tears over an alleged “massive fraud” operation at their school possibly involving millions of dollars.  
1 day ago
The booking photo for Aaron Michael Zeman, also known as Tadashi Kura Kojima. ( Hall County Departm...
Michael Houck

Layton Amber Alert suspect charged with kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor

The Arizona man who is suspected of kidnapping a Layton boy has been charged with multiple felonies Tuesday. 
1 day ago
The new Utah State Prison is pictured in Salt Lake City on Oct. 21, 2021. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret N...
Madison Swenson

Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison

A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility.
1 day ago
Kyle Keith Martin, 31 years old, from Lowell, Oregon. (Elko County Sheriff's Office)...
Michael Houck

Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading Nevada police in car chase

An Oregon man is in police custody for possible kidnapping and other crimes committed across multiple states Monday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Drug deal gone bad led to double killing in Taylorsville, police say