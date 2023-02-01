Alpine schools investigating ‘suspicious’ computer activity

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — People in the Alpine School District are dealing with a tech headache connected to what they describe as a computer security issue.

The issue involves the Alpine district’s computer software. On Tuesday, the district told parents that its technology security team had noticed suspicious activity.

Today, the district said it is working with third-party forensics specialists to learn more about the activity, including where it originated and what, if anything, has been impacted.

While the specialists continue to work on the problem, the district said “access and functionality to many non-essential district systems and technology programs will be temporarily suspended.”

In an email to parents, the district said they will bring systems and sites online as soon as they are able.

Those living in the district who need more information are asked to email techquestions@alpinedistrict.org.

This story will be updated.