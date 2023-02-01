Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
EDUCATION

Alpine schools investigating ‘suspicious’ computer activity

Feb 1, 2023, 12:23 PM
...
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — People in the Alpine School District are dealing with a tech headache connected to what they describe as a computer security issue.

The issue involves the Alpine district’s computer software.  On Tuesday, the district told parents that its technology security team had noticed suspicious activity.

Today, the district said it is working with third-party forensics specialists to learn more about the activity, including where it originated and what, if anything, has been impacted.

While the specialists continue to work on the problem, the district said “access and functionality to many non-essential district systems and technology programs will be temporarily suspended.”

In an email to parents, the district said they will bring systems and sites online as soon as they are able.

Those living in the district who need more information are asked to email techquestions@alpinedistrict.org.

This story will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education

(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)...
Dan Rascon

Alleged fraud committed by top leaders at Layton Christian Academy

Church leaders and teachers at Layton Christian Academy are in tears over an alleged “massive fraud” operation at their school possibly involving millions of dollars.  
2 days ago
a soccer ball is kicked into the goal net...
Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Non-public-school students could more easily play sports under a new bill

A bill working its way through the Utah Legislature could open the door for online, private, charter, and homeschool students to play sports outside of their home district.
2 days ago
...
Shara Park

How a Utah bill would put cell phones, smart devices on hold in the classroom

Utah could soon be the first state with a law restricting cell phone and smart watches on students in K-12 classrooms. KSL spoke with teachers and students at a Utah high school with a no-phone policy already in place to see what they think.
3 days ago
Outside of the Cache County School District building. (KSL-TV)...
Madison Swenson

Box Elder, Cache County, Logan school districts on two-hour delay Tuesday

Schools in the Cache County School District will start two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to a wind chill warning in the area.
3 days ago
FILE: Box Elder School District offices. (BESD)...
Josh Ellis

Box Elder County schools move online due to snow, extreme cold

The Box Elder School District announced classes will move online Monday due to drifting snow that has closed roads throughout the county.
3 days ago
Students at Juan Diego Catholic School (KSL-TV)...
Michael Locklear

Private schools celebrate state funding, expect ‘significant uptick in enrollment’

Utah’s private schools are celebrating that they’ll receive state funding for the first time through a new school choice program.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Alpine schools investigating ‘suspicious’ computer activity