CRIME
$150,000 stolen from Utah woman’s bank account; investigation underway
Feb 1, 2023, 12:41 PM
(KSL TV)
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Authorities are investigating after more than $150,000 was allegedly stolen from an elderly woman’s bank account in North Ogden.
According to a Facebook post from North Ogden City, officers were dispatched on Monday, Jan. 23, after the victim’s child made a complaint.
Lt. Jeremy Hindes with the North Ogden Police Department told KSL that everything was done online.
Fortunately, the 81-year-old woman was able to get her money back through the Credit Union.
Hindes said the case is still open, adding that the Credit Union fraud department is looking into it and an investigator has reached out to the FBI Internet Crime Task Force.
