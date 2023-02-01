Close
SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Utah’s Olympic Bid, Midterm Elections

Feb 1, 2023, 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:45 pm
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright looks at the latest developments for Utah’s Olympic bid with the President and CEO of the Utah Committee for the Games. They discuss why the IOC may have pushed back their decision another year, and what that means for Utah’s chances to host another Olympics. Plus, Doug takes a look back at the midterm elections and how the election was conducted in Utah County. Utah County Clerk Josh Daniels discusses what drove more interest for voters this election cycle. The midterm elections results have also made some republicans re-consider their support for former President Donald Trump for another presidential run. Doug and State Senator Todd Weiler talk about why that could be the case, and who he and dozens of other Utah lawmakers are throwing their support behind.

Sunday Edition

Sunday Edition

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Utah Bond Issues; Potential Rail Strike

Doug Wright dives into two bond issues Utah voters approved during the midterm elections. Doug also sits down with Ben Hart, the executive director of the Utah Inland Port Authority, to talk about the wide-reaching impact of the bill President Biden signed to avoid a rail strike.
2 months ago
...
KSL-TV

Sunday Edition: A Look Back on Election Day

Doug sits down with Boyd Matheson of Inside Sources to look at the results of Utah’s biggest races and how things are shaking out in the closest races across the country.
3 months ago
...
KSL-TV

Sunday Edition: Countdown To Election Day

This week on Sunday Edition, we count down to election day looking at Utah’s biggest race and the latest polling data.
3 months ago
...
KSL-TV

Sunday Edition: Interest in Utah’s Midterm Elections

Doug Wright looks into a new NBC poll showing heightened interest in the midterm elections, along with Utah voter's interest in Constitutional Amendment A.
3 months ago
...
KSL-TV

Sunday Edition: Utah Election; Dignity Index; Polling Numbers

Doug Wright sits down with the Director of Elections Ryan Cowley to talk about all things Utah Election and what Utah voters need to know. Doug also discusses the numbers with Jason Perry from the Hinckley Institute of Politics.
3 months ago
...
KSL-TV

Sunday Edition: Debates; Dignity Index; Voter Ballots

Deanie Wimmer is in for Doug Wright to talk with the Utah Debate Commission about how the debates are going so far in Utah.
3 months ago

Sunday Edition: Utah’s Olympic Bid, Midterm Elections