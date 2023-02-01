Sunday Edition: Utah’s Olympic Bid, Midterm Elections

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright looks at the latest developments for Utah’s Olympic bid with the President and CEO of the Utah Committee for the Games. They discuss why the IOC may have pushed back their decision another year, and what that means for Utah’s chances to host another Olympics. Plus, Doug takes a look back at the midterm elections and how the election was conducted in Utah County. Utah County Clerk Josh Daniels discusses what drove more interest for voters this election cycle. The midterm elections results have also made some republicans re-consider their support for former President Donald Trump for another presidential run. Doug and State Senator Todd Weiler talk about why that could be the case, and who he and dozens of other Utah lawmakers are throwing their support behind.

