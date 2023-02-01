Sunday Edition: Respect for Marriage Act, Utah Droughts

This week on Sunday Edition, we look at the Respect for Marriage Act signed into law by President Biden. Clifford Rosky, Professor of Law at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law, walks us through the new law, what led up to this signing, and the impact across the country. We also look at the drought forecast for Utah following a series of big snow storms. Drought Coordinator Laura Haskell tells us what it will take to pull the state out of extreme drought. Plus, Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Avremi Zippel tells us about the history of the holiday and how Utahns are celebrating.

