Woman found dead near St. George gas station; police investigating death as ‘suspicious’

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police say a woman died Wednesday morning near a St. George gas station and convenience store, and officers say they are investigating the death as “suspicious.”

Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said police were called out to the area of 300 W. St. George Boulevard around 9 a.m. on reports of a person who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Once officers arrived, they found the body of a woman, who was not identified, behind the building.

Mitchell said investigators are treating the death as “suspicious” and investigating it as a crime. Their investigation is ongoing and police are talking to employees of nearby businesses and checking surveillance cameras.

Police asked anyone who may have seen anything or has any information related to the incident to call them at 435-627-4300.

