CRIME

Teen arrested for firing shots in Taylorsville High parking lot

Feb 1, 2023, 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shots fired last week in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School.

The dispute between students led to the temporary lockdown of Taylorsville High on Thursday, Jan. 26. Lockout protocol was also issued for three nearby elementary schools — Plymouth Elementary School, Hartvigsen Elementary School and Vista Elementary School — as well as Bennion Junior High School.

UPDATE: Three in custody after shots fired at Taylorsville High School, police said

Police arrived at the high school at approximately 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

“Officers searched the school and looked for suspects, determining that an altercation involving several students and a firearm had occurred in the parking lot,” read a Wednesday afternoon press release from the Taylorsville Police Department.

A gun casing was later found at the scene, according to the release. Three students were then detained while officers looked for three others. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries and the lockout protocol was eventually lifted at Taylorsville High.

Detectives determined the 17-year-old boy, who was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, was the one who allegedly fired the weapon.

The teen has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of felony discharge of a firearm and multiple felony counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

“He faces possible charges in Utah’s Juvenile Court,” the release stated.

His name is not being released due to his age.

“The five other students (who were detained and questioned) do not face arrest although disciplinary action by the high school and school district may be involved,” the release stated.

All students contacted following shooting incident in Taylorsville High parking lot

