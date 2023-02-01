Jordan School District in need of 40 employees

HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands.

The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who are stretching themselves thin.

If the name Kevan rings a bell, and you are a current or past student in the Jordan School District, there is a good chance you know Kevan Sprague.

“Thirty years ago is when I started,” Sprague said.

As Head Custodian of Mountain Ridge High School, he is also a local legend in these quarters.

“I’ve been able to move up, and it’s an awesome job. I love working with students and I love supporting everything they do,” Sprague said.

With 2,500 students walking 390,000 square feet making up the largest high school in the district, it is a lot of upkeep for anyone.

“Do the best you can but sometimes you just can’t catch up where you need to be,” Sprague said.

That includes Kevan, who is in big need of a helping hand.

“Whether it’s shoveling snow in the morning or changing heat and air conditioner filters, Sprague said.

Daytime. Nights. Early bird. Swing and Saturday’s. There are plenty of options for full time custodians.

“There’s a lot going on in the daytime where there’s just the education part, school, sports, setting up tearing down for basketball games,” Sprague said.

He said the gig also offers opportunities train up the next generation by instilling good work ethic. The district hires part time sweepers as young as 14 years old.

“I have had some student sweepers that have worked for me through school here now that are full time assistant custodians. They’re going to school, but they’re having a full-time education,” said Sprague.

Up the street at Midas Creek Elementary, Marci Stewart, custodian trainer in the district can vouch for that.

“I started at 14 as a sweeper at Sunset Ridge Middle,” Stewart said.

Normally, she is helping train and support other custodians. Because of short staffing, she’s been pulled from that and helping by filling in at other schools.

Even still, she keeps coming back.

“Being around the kids. And the hours… I have two little ones at home, so it works with my kids being home with them at night,” Stewart said.

“They’re needed. We’re needed. We’re behind the scenes. We’re here early mornings. After hours. Weekends. Holidays. We’re still here working,” Sprague said.

Stewart said as an assistant custodian, you can start of at $15 an hour and move up with promotions ending at $37 an hour.

If you’re interested in applying or learning more, you are encouraged to reach out to: employment.jordandistrict.org.