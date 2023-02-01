Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Forget big business, Utah lawmaker wants to deregulate … lemonade stands?

Feb 1, 2023, 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:50 pm
Sen. Jake Anderegg, pictured at the Capitol on March 3, 2022, wants to protect minor-operated busin...
Sen. Jake Anderegg, pictured at the Capitol on March 3, 2022, wants to protect minor-operated businesses, like lemonade stands, from regulation he says get in the way of teaching kids business skills. (Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)
(Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders regularly tout the state as one of the nation’s most “business-friendly,” and on Tuesday advanced a bill to remove regulations for some of the smallest businesses out there: lemonade stands.

Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, said he would like to see lemonade stands operated by children be exempt from laws regulating farmers’ markets, in the name of fostering the entrepreneurial spirit among Utah youth.

“Let’s just be frank: There’s a bit of a buyer’s beware when you’re buying from some of these kids,” he told a legislative committee Tuesday. “Like when you drive up to the lemonade stand and they’re like, literally using their hand to mix it. I want to help them so I’m gonna buy it, but I’m not gonna drink it.”

Anderegg is sponsoring SB151, which would exempt minor producers and operators from rules requiring farmers’ market vendors and other direct sellers to inform customers that their food is not officially licensed or certified by the state. He said consumers should understand that kids are just trying to learn the basics of running a business, and simply don’t eat the food if they’re at all concerned about the preparation.

SB151 defines a minor-operated business as one that is operated by an individual who is under 18 years old and is “not regularly engaged in selling items.”

“I just think we’ve got to maybe step back and not be quite so pedantic,” he said. “If you eat something and get diarrhea for a week, you probably should have known that it maybe was not a good idea.”

“I want to help these kids learn principles of self-sufficiency,” he continued. “I want these kids to learn how to make money in capitalism. I want them to learn how to calculate what their cost of goods sold is and determine what an appropriate markup should be so that they can actually turn a profit. Those are invaluable skills that so many of these kids are learning, and I just don’t think that we need to be bombarding them with additional regulation.”

Anderegg didn’t say whether children have been threatened with legal action based on the current farmers’ market regulations.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, somewhat jokingly asked Anderegg if loosening the regulations would open up the possibility of someone trying to exploit the labor of children.

“I’m just wondering what guardrails this bill has to prevent farmer Joe from taking advantage of the local Boy Scout troop to skirt government regulations,” he asked.

“Farmer Joe is a crafty person,” Anderegg said. “I know that was said facetiously and in jest, but there is an economy of scale. Farmer Joe has to produce a certain amount of tonnage per acreage to even be profitable, and the Scout troop is not going to meet those yield amounts. So I think there’s a natural barrier to entry for that type of scenario.”

Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, asked about the definition of a minor-operated business, pointing out that what it means to be “not regularly” involved in business could be up for interpretation.

Anderegg acknowledged the language could be ambiguous and said he plans to work on a clarifying amendment to the bill before it hits the Senate floor.

SB151 ultimately passed with a unanimous recommendation from the Senate Business and Labor Committee.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

One person in critical condition in SLC shooting

One person is in critical condition from a shooting in Glendale.
20 hours ago
emergency lights...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah man arrested for rape of child after toddler diagnosed with STI

A Utah man has been arrested on suspicion of rape of a 2-year-old child after she was found to have a sexually transmitted infection.
20 hours ago
Utah is working on a plan to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims. (KSL T...
Ladd Egan

Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding

Utah is currently submitting plans for how to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims.
20 hours ago
...
Mike Anderson

Weber County Sheriff’s Office will sell off confiscated guns

The Weber County Sheriff's Office will soon start selling off some of the guns locked up in evidence.
20 hours ago
Cheryl Altman's water wasn't working right, she discovered the water in her pipes was frozen. (KSL ...
Alex Cabrero

Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy

Recent cold temperatures have caused frozen pipes for dozens of homeowners in Utah. Here are some problem-solving options.
20 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
KSL TV

New body cam footage shows moment SLC police shoot man in a stranger’s home.

SALT LAKE CITY —   Newly released body camera footage reveals the moments that led up to Salt Lake City police shooting a man on Jan. 13. UPDATE: Suspect dead after pursuit, shooting, police say The videos released Wednesday captured the officer involved incident from body-worn cameras of 12 SLCPD officers. The incident began when officers […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Forget big business, Utah lawmaker wants to deregulate … lemonade stands?