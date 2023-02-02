New body cam footage shows moment SLC police shoot man in a stranger’s home.

SALT LAKE CITY — Newly released body camera footage reveals the moments that led up to Salt Lake City police shooting a man on Jan. 13.

The videos released Wednesday captured the officer involved incident from body-worn cameras of 12 SLCPD officers.

The incident began when officers located a car with a person inside who was wanted for a violent felony.

Police pursued the vehicle, and that chase ended when the driver crashed into a parked car.

After the crash, the driver, identified as 41-year-old Penisimani Halai ran towards a random nearby home breaking the window and climbing inside. Officers believed Halai had a weapon and opened fire.

Police are seen in the video locating the man in the basement of the home and shooting through a basement window.

Halai was critically injured in the shooting and died a week later. Investigators say Halai had a weapon when officers shot him.

“Technology and our training are helping to keep our officers and community safe. However, this incident highlights the dangers and unpredictability officers can face as they carry out their duties. Based on the information I’ve reviewed, our officers performed quickly and professionally,” Chief Mike Brown said. “I cannot imagine being woken up in the middle of the night by a stranger with a weapon inside my home. That exact situation played out here and I believe, based on the facts I know, our officers relied on their training to protect our community and each other.”

