UPDATE: Sevier County man found after leaving home in white car

UPDATE: The missing man was found by police and is safe and sound according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old man from Sevier County.

According to a Facebook post from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly man — identified as Kent Hunter Runolfson in the Silver Alert — left his home in Monroe at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He is said to be driving a white 1995 Ford F250 with Utah license plate X733TJ. The vehicle also has a broken windshield.

Runolfson, who has dementia, is described in the alert as 5 feet 10, 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a tan flannel shirt with Levis.

Anyone with information about Runolfson’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Richfield communications center at 435-896-6471.