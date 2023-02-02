LOCAL NEWS
UPDATE: Sevier County man found after leaving home in white car
UPDATE: The missing man was found by police and is safe and sound according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old man from Sevier County.
According to a Facebook post from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly man — identified as Kent Hunter Runolfson in the Silver Alert — left his home in Monroe at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
He is said to be driving a white 1995 Ford F250 with Utah license plate X733TJ. The vehicle also has a broken windshield.
Runolfson, who has dementia, is described in the alert as 5 feet 10, 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a tan flannel shirt with Levis.
Anyone with information about Runolfson’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Richfield communications center at 435-896-6471.
Top Stories
- 19-year-old dies at hospital following crash in Uintah County (pageviews: 15643)
- Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah (pageviews: 11669)
- Utah's Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold? (pageviews: 10835)
- Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 8469)
- Utah’s Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold? - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 7504)
- Two employees dead at Northrop Grumman Magna facility (pageviews: 7233)