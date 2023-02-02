Sunday Edition: Looking Ahead To Utah’s 2023 Legislative Session

This week on Sunday Edition, we are looking ahead to this year’s legislative session. The 2023 session begins Tuesday, January 17th. What are Utah Lawmaker’s top priorities for the next 45 days? Mike Headrick fills in for Doug Wright this week and sits down with Senate President Stuart Adams, Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, as well as Utah House of Representatives Majority Whip Jeff Moss. The state leaders talk about this year’s most pressing issues- what tax cuts can voters expect to see, how will lawmakers address teacher pay and education funding in this year’s session? The leaders also address two major issues on everyone’s mind: affordable housing and the Great Salt Lake. They tell us what it is going to take to try and solve these issues affecting all Utahns.

