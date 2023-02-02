Sunday Edition: Governor Spencer Cox 2023 Legislative Goals

This week on Sunday Edition, Governor Spencer Cox outlines his priorities for this year’s legislative session and his hope for the future of the state. The governor sits down with Deanie Wimmer to go over his agenda, budget proposal and the items he wants to see lawmakers tackle first. At the top of his list- investing in Utah’s future- future generations, teachers, housing, and water conservation. Cox also discusses his historic tax relief proposal and how it can help Utahns and Utah families.

Follow @KSL5TV