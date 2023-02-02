Sunday Edition: School Voucher, Abortion, Transgender Surgery Bills

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug dives into a number of controversial bills that have sailed through the legislature during the first few weeks of this year’s legislative session. He sits down with the Utah Education Association President Renee Pinkney to discuss the passing of HB215, the school choice scholarships and teacher raises bill. Renee reacts to the passing and tells Doug what UEA plans to do if Governor Spencer Cox signs the bill. Doug also talks with Representative Brian King about controversial legislation in the House; the resolution targeting abortion law in Utah, as well as the ban on transgender surgeries and cross-sex hormones for kids. Plus, Matthew Weinstein from Voices for Utah Children talks about the proposed historic tax cut. He tells Doug how it will affect average Utah families, and where the money could be better spent.

