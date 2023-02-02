Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
EDUCATION

New bill would add state auditor to oversee funding of school voucher program

Feb 1, 2023, 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:30 pm
Dan Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A controversial school voucher bill that passed the House and Senate, and was signed by the governor, is expected to get a new set of eyes to help follow the money trail.

SB77 would add the state auditor to the team that watches over the funding and all other state scholarship programs.

“They said it was an inadvertent oversight, and they wanted to make sure I have some authority when it comes to overseeing the new scholarship program that was just passed,” said John Dougall, Utah’s state auditor.  “I think the public expect it to be spent as good as possible. They don’t want tax money to be wasted because they work so hard to pay those taxes.”

HB215, the new scholarship program, gives money to parents for other educational opportunities outside of public school, such as private schools or home schooling.

Gov. Cox signs controversial bills on trans surgeries, student vouchers

Right now, the way the bill is set up, private CPA firms will be doing the auditing. If SB77 is passed, then the state auditor will also be brought into overseeing the funds.

Rep. Candice Pierucci, the sponsor of HB215, told KSL bringing in the state auditor is a step in the right direction of helping tax payers be more comfortable.

“I think it’s helpful that the state auditor has the ability to audit this state program, and in addition to an external audit, we will have the state auditor on board,” Pierucci said. “We take this very seriously. We are keepers of tax payer dollars, and we want to make sure that those are being used for the purposes they are being appropriated for.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education

(KSL-TV)...
Michael Houck

Sunday Edition: School Voucher, Abortion, Transgender Surgery Bills

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug dives into a number of controversial bills that have sailed through the legislature during the first few weeks of this year's legislative session.
22 hours ago
...
Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Alpine schools investigating ‘suspicious’ computer activity

People in the Alpine School District are dealing with a tech headache connected to what they describe as a computer security issue.
22 hours ago
(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)...
Dan Rascon

Alleged fraud committed by top leaders at Layton Christian Academy

Church leaders and teachers at Layton Christian Academy are in tears over an alleged “massive fraud” operation at their school possibly involving millions of dollars.  
2 days ago
a soccer ball is kicked into the goal net...
Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Non-public-school students could more easily play sports under a new bill

A bill working its way through the Utah Legislature could open the door for online, private, charter, and homeschool students to play sports outside of their home district.
2 days ago
...
Shara Park

How a Utah bill would put cell phones, smart devices on hold in the classroom

Utah could soon be the first state with a law restricting cell phone and smart watches on students in K-12 classrooms. KSL spoke with teachers and students at a Utah high school with a no-phone policy already in place to see what they think.
3 days ago
Outside of the Cache County School District building. (KSL-TV)...
Madison Swenson

Box Elder, Cache County, Logan school districts on two-hour delay Tuesday

Schools in the Cache County School District will start two hours later than normal on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to a wind chill warning in the area.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
New bill would add state auditor to oversee funding of school voucher program