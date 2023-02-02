LOCAL NEWS
One person in critical condition in SLC shooting
Feb 1, 2023, 7:55 PM | Updated: 8:11 pm
(KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in critical condition from a shooting in the Glendale neighborhood.
According to Salt Lake City Police, they are investigating a shooting at 1665 Riverside Drive.
One person has been transported to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- 19-year-old dies at hospital following crash in Uintah County (pageviews: 15643)
- Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah (pageviews: 11669)
- Utah's Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold? (pageviews: 10835)
- Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 8469)
- Utah’s Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold? - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 7504)
- Two employees dead at Northrop Grumman Magna facility (pageviews: 7233)