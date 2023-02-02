Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

One person in critical condition in SLC shooting

Feb 1, 2023, 7:55 PM | Updated: 8:11 pm
Shooting in the Glendale neighborhood (KSL TV)...
Shooting in the Glendale neighborhood (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in critical condition from a shooting in the Glendale neighborhood.

According to Salt Lake City Police, they are investigating a  shooting at 1665 Riverside Drive.

One person has been transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

emergency lights...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah man arrested for rape of child after toddler diagnosed with STI

A Utah man has been arrested on suspicion of rape of a 2-year-old child after she was found to have a sexually transmitted infection.
20 hours ago
Utah is working on a plan to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims. (KSL T...
Ladd Egan

Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding

Utah is currently submitting plans for how to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims.
20 hours ago
...
Mike Anderson

Weber County Sheriff’s Office will sell off confiscated guns

The Weber County Sheriff's Office will soon start selling off some of the guns locked up in evidence.
20 hours ago
Cheryl Altman's water wasn't working right, she discovered the water in her pipes was frozen. (KSL ...
Alex Cabrero

Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy

Recent cold temperatures have caused frozen pipes for dozens of homeowners in Utah. Here are some problem-solving options.
20 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
KSL TV

New body cam footage shows moment SLC police shoot man in a stranger’s home.

SALT LAKE CITY —   Newly released body camera footage reveals the moments that led up to Salt Lake City police shooting a man on Jan. 13. UPDATE: Suspect dead after pursuit, shooting, police say The videos released Wednesday captured the officer involved incident from body-worn cameras of 12 SLCPD officers. The incident began when officers […]
20 hours ago
Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City is pictured on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret N...
Dan Rascon

New bill would add state auditor to oversee funding of school voucher program

A controversial school voucher bill that passed the House and Senate, and was signed by the governor, is expected to get a new set of eyes to help follow the money trail.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
One person in critical condition in SLC shooting