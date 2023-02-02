Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Humane Society of Utah makes adoption plea after shelter fills with dogs

Feb 1, 2023, 11:02 PM
Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

The Humane Society of Utah is asking for help from the community, after finding their kennels so full they are struggling to take in any more dogs.

Barks and howls filled the halls Wednesday, as friendly, furry faces filled every single kennel at the Humane Society’s Murray shelter. It wasn’t this full last week.

“We’re seeing a lot of large breed dogs, so dogs typically over 45/50 pounds,” Guinnevere Shuster, Director of Marketing and Communcations at the Humane Society of Utah said.

The Humane Society of Utah is full on dogs, Shuster explained, after nearly 60 large-breed dogs and puppies showed up to their facility in the last five days– raising the total number of dogs in their care to 80.

The number one reason they’re seeing such a huge influx? Owner surrenders because of housing insecurity, Shuster said.

“I think a lot, unfortunately, comes down to people being able to afford their pets right now or being able to even find affordable housing that allows large breed dogs,” she said.

They haven’t been able to transfer in any dogs from other shelters, Shuster indicated, because of the increase. Normally, the Humane Society of Utah receives a lot of dogs through their transfer program. Shuster said they’re able to take in dogs from shelters throughout Utah, including from rural areas that may not see many people adopting.

 

Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity

“Unfortunately, when our kennels are full, our first responsibility is to the community and to the individuals who need our help,” Shuster said.

They are trying to work with people who need to surrender a dog, and Shuster explained that if someone has an appointment they will call and ask them to hold the dog for another week to prevent overcrowding at the Humane Society of Utah.

Dogs not able to be housed at their shelter are taken to foster homes.

On Wednesday afternoon, Katie Knighton walked in the front doors to look at a large dog named Simba. After realizing he was too big for her household, she spotted Hazelnut, an eight-week-old puppy, that she had seen on the Humane Society of Utah’s social media pages.

Knighton requested to do a meet and greet with Hazelnut. The delicate pup shivered and curled up as Knighton held her.

“She’s just wrapped up in my arms,” Knighton said, gently petting Hazelnut’s back.

Shuster is hoping more people like Knighton will come in and fall in love with pups like Hazelnut.

“This is the one,” Knighton said, with the small furball cradled in her arms. “She’s it, so. We’ve got two other dogs, so she’ll fit in great with them.”

The Humane Society of Utah is running an adoption special this weekend for large-breed dogs. Shuster said all dogs weighing 50 pounds or more will have their adoption fees cut by 50%. The Humane Society of Utah is running the event Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Christopher Browning in court....
Daniella Rivera & Keira Farrimond

Police were warned rapist could reoffend 24 years ago. Now he’s charged again.

A convicted rapist paroled in December faced a Utah judge today on 10 new felony charges including aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.
23 hours ago
Shooting in the Glendale neighborhood (KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

One person in critical condition in SLC shooting

One person is in critical condition from a shooting in Glendale.
23 hours ago
emergency lights...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah man arrested for rape of child after toddler diagnosed with STI

A Utah man has been arrested on suspicion of rape of a 2-year-old child after she was found to have a sexually transmitted infection.
23 hours ago
Utah is working on a plan to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims. (KSL T...
Ladd Egan

Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding

Utah is currently submitting plans for how to administer federal funds to reimburse food stamp fraud victims.
23 hours ago
...
Mike Anderson

Weber County Sheriff’s Office will sell off confiscated guns

The Weber County Sheriff's Office will soon start selling off some of the guns locked up in evidence.
23 hours ago
Cheryl Altman's water wasn't working right, she discovered the water in her pipes was frozen. (KSL ...
Alex Cabrero

Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy

Recent cold temperatures have caused frozen pipes for dozens of homeowners in Utah. Here are some problem-solving options.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Humane Society of Utah makes adoption plea after shelter fills with dogs