Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

New Salt Lake salon moves away from gender-specific cuts to be more inclusive

Feb 2, 2023, 10:17 AM
Ashley Moser's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYWhen stylist Joshua Lucero looked into opening his own shop, inclusivity was top of mind. The 31-year-old has been a stylist for a decade, and in that time learned the importance of making his clients feel comfortable in the chair.

“For me, I just want my clients to feel like they are in a safe space,” Lucero said. “It’s really about giving people time and the effort of allowing them to be seen.”

As an active member of the LGBTQ+ community, Lucero looked for ways that his business could support those in the community. He came up with the idea of doing away with gender-specific haircuts.

“This idea of salons and barbershops, men and women, we don’t do that here,” he said. “Instead of doing a ‘men’s’ or ‘women’s’ haircut, we give you an hour-long haircut if that’s what you want.” 

The stylists at Lucero Hair and Wellness, located at 1095 S. State Street, charge by the hour.

Lucero feels doing time-based services will give his clients a far better experience than what they had at other salons.

“I’ve had a lot of clients tell me like, ‘Oh, I went to a barbershop, and they just kept calling me dude, and like, do you want this men’s haircut? Do you want a men’s taper?’ And they were like, ‘No, I just want a taper. I just want you to cut my hair,’” Lucero said.

Lucero is hopeful the new space will serve as a hub for acceptance, and will be providing free haircuts for homeless youth the first Sunday of every month.

He also encourages parents of LGBTQ+ youth to come in with their children to learn more about gender-affirming haircuts.

“No matter what their identity is, their orientation, who they are, their gender, they can come in and they can feel safe with me,” he said. “Being able to give back to my community that has given me so much is really important.” 

In addition, none of his stylists will be asking for tips. They will set their price per hour, offering haircuts up to two hours long, along with other services like facial hair and skin, hair replacement, coloring, and waxing.

The grand opening for Lucero Hair and Wellness is Monday, Feb. 6.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A man was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a garbage truck in Layton. (Layton Fire Departm...
Logan Stefanich

Man hit by garbage truck in Layton, flown to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base, police said.
13 hours ago
(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...
Casey Scott

Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott

Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday.
13 hours ago
(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Man dies after shooting in SLC; police still searching for suspect

A man who was shot in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood has died, and police are continuing their search for a suspect.
13 hours ago
...
Shelby Lofton

Tooele County animal sanctuary needs donations to keep its animals warm

At an animal sanctuary in Erda, some animals can't come inside, so they're getting creative to keep them warm.
13 hours ago
...
Tamara Vaifanua

Utah mom shares grocery budgeting tips

Saving Cent by Cent shared how she is cutting costs on her grocery bill as inflation continues to impact supermarket staples.
13 hours ago
Nick Lobos cleans his 1950 Ford during the Rumble in the Park car show in Salt Lake City on June 13...
Carter Williams

Utah House passes moratorium on personalized license plates for 2nd straight year

Utah is on the verge of temporarily pausing its personalized license plate program once again.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
New Salt Lake salon moves away from gender-specific cuts to be more inclusive