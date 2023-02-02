New Salt Lake salon moves away from gender-specific cuts to be more inclusive

SALT LAKE CITY — When stylist Joshua Lucero looked into opening his own shop, inclusivity was top of mind. The 31-year-old has been a stylist for a decade, and in that time learned the importance of making his clients feel comfortable in the chair.

“For me, I just want my clients to feel like they are in a safe space,” Lucero said. “It’s really about giving people time and the effort of allowing them to be seen.”

As an active member of the LGBTQ+ community, Lucero looked for ways that his business could support those in the community. He came up with the idea of doing away with gender-specific haircuts.

“This idea of salons and barbershops, men and women, we don’t do that here,” he said. “Instead of doing a ‘men’s’ or ‘women’s’ haircut, we give you an hour-long haircut if that’s what you want.”

The stylists at Lucero Hair and Wellness, located at 1095 S. State Street, charge by the hour.

Lucero feels doing time-based services will give his clients a far better experience than what they had at other salons.

“I’ve had a lot of clients tell me like, ‘Oh, I went to a barbershop, and they just kept calling me dude, and like, do you want this men’s haircut? Do you want a men’s taper?’ And they were like, ‘No, I just want a taper. I just want you to cut my hair,’” Lucero said.

Lucero is hopeful the new space will serve as a hub for acceptance, and will be providing free haircuts for homeless youth the first Sunday of every month.

He also encourages parents of LGBTQ+ youth to come in with their children to learn more about gender-affirming haircuts.

“No matter what their identity is, their orientation, who they are, their gender, they can come in and they can feel safe with me,” he said. “Being able to give back to my community that has given me so much is really important.”

In addition, none of his stylists will be asking for tips. They will set their price per hour, offering haircuts up to two hours long, along with other services like facial hair and skin, hair replacement, coloring, and waxing.

The grand opening for Lucero Hair and Wellness is Monday, Feb. 6.