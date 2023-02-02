Tooele County animal sanctuary needs donations to keep its animals warm

ERDA, Utah — With the freezing cold temperatures we’ve been dealing with in Utah, pet owners are reminded to bring our four-legged family members inside.

At an animal sanctuary in Erda, some animals can’t come inside, so they’re getting creative to keep them warm.

“Horses, cows, donkeys, even birds. We basically focused on abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals,” said animal rescuer Chris Mortensen.

At Ritzy Rescue Ranch, it’s not uncommon to spot an animal wearing a jacket.

“The goats will kind of bunch together,” Mortensen said.

Mortensen does what he can to keep his flock warm.

When it comes to his dogs and cats, they can come inside. But his large farm animals can’t.

“We make sure all our animals have shelter, so if it’s storming,” Mortensen said.

During this cold snap, he and his family found one of their goats shivering.

“You can see their body language. They are kind of bunched up in a group. They’re shivering. They’re kind of tense and tight.”

It’s been so cold—a Tooele Co. family found one of their goats shivering. They own an animal sanctuary, and have to get creative to keep their animals warm. They need donations to do it. I’ll have their story tonight at 5&6 on @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Hs08YtEQmH — Shelby Lofton (@newswithShelby) February 1, 2023

Ritzy Rescue uses straw and blankets to keep their animals warm. But with inflation, it’s pricey.

“Straw was $5 a bale last year to $10 a bale this year, so donations really help,” Mortensen said.

Straw litters the ground.

“Get them off the cold surface and then the straw kind of holds their body heat.”

His loads up small shelters with blankets.

“When animals are cold, they shiver a lot, so they’re burning a lot more calories, so you got to make sure that you’re feeding them extra,” Mortensen said.

And keeps every animal well fed.

The rescue ranch needs more jackets, blankets and straw.

“I wouldn’t want to be outside, shivering cold. They don’t want to,” he said.

When he can’t bring them in, he helps them out.

“They’re very emotional creatures.”